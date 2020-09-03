BCPD detectives seeking information on young woman reported missing

From The Bossier City Police Department:



This morning around 9:40 a.m., September 3, 2020, the Bossier City Police Department responded to 1920 Alfred Lane in reference to a reported missing person. Detectives are seeking information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Erica Taylor. Detectives learned that Taylor left with a friend from the CVS Pharmacy located at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and the Jimmie Davis Highway on Monday, August 24th 2020. A family member spoke with the driver of the vehicle that Erica was getting into and she told him that they would be traveling one hour away. The vehicle is described as a black Mercedes. Taylor is described as being five feet two inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.



Taylor has had no contact with her family since that time. Family members and police are concerned for her well-being. Taylor been placed into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.



Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto: www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure and password protected.