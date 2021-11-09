BCPD holds media day

The Bossier City Police Department Special Operations Services hosted their first ever Media Day on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Bossier City Police and Fire Training Center in Bossier City.

“This is the first time that we have done anything of this nature as far as having the media day. I’ve been here 24 years. The members of the media are our partners in protecting our community. You have children that go to school here and you have families that live here. So, the media has just as much interest in this community as we do. For far too long, I don’t think we have embraced that relationship with one another. And, I feel that it is certainly more of a thing to have,” said Chris Estess, Substitute Bossier City Police Chief.

“I think the most important message to the community is that we are all stronger together. With members of the media and everybody participating in things that go on in our community, we are stronger together. It’s not just the police out here that have an interest in what’s going on whenever it comes to crime in our community. But collectively, we can all make an impact together,” he added.

Static displays of all the Bossier City Police Department Special Operations Service tactical vehicles and equipment were available so that media guests could get a closer look.

Media guests were also treated to witness simulated dynamic entries and explanations, a review of medical assets and a “shoot / don’t shoot” scenario.

The Special Operations Services team is composed of Bossier City police officers who serve the city in many different departments.

“Our team in Bossier, the Special Operations Services team, it’s made up of individual officers that have different jobs in the department. So if you have a big city like Houston or Dallas, they have a full time team. We don’t have that here. So, you may have a guy that is a motorcycle officer, you may have another guy that is a detective or a guy that is a narcotics agent. But, what we do is if an incident happens that requires the team, the chief will call me and then we will spin up the team and we will all leave what our normal jobs are and come to the scene. Special Operations is more like a multi tool,” said Lt. Bart R. Cavanaugh, Special Operations Services Commander.

Cavanaugh went on to say that if a situation requires the use of the Special Operations Services team expertise, their tactical vehicles are available instantly.

“The vehicles are available instantly. They are all within the city limits and they are staged in areas within the city,” said Cavanaugh.

To the members of the Special Operations Services team, Cavanaugh wants to say thank you. Thank you for your hard work, dedication and time.

“I want to thank the team. These guys train and work hard. And, I appreciate their time coming out here today. I also appreciate their time in helping to build a relationship between us and the media,” said Cavanaugh.