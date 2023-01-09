BCPD investigates complaint of peace officer impersonation

In November 2022, Bossier City Police received a complaint regarding an incident that took place at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive.

The complaint alleged that an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business’ parking lot.

Through the course of the lengthy investigation, detectives determined that Steven Jackson, 36 of Shreveport, was the individual who identified himself as a member of law enforcement.

A felony warrant for Jackson’s arrest on a charge of false personation of a peace officer was issued on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

On Saturday January 7, 2023, Jackson turned himself into the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bossier City Police officers and detectives are tasked with enforcing the law regardless of political affiliation or social status. Impersonating a police officer is considered a serious crime that erodes trust in law enforcement and puts citizens in danger.

This is an ongoing investigation.