BCPD investigates domestic-related homicide

Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant.



At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. A 43-year-old female was discovered with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.



During the course of the investigation, the victim’s ex-boyfriend was determined to be the suspect in the shooting. He is identified as 48-year-old Rodney Drew Clim.



Patrol officers recognized Clim’s vehicle and attempted to pull him over at approximately midnight on Wednesday, December 21st. Clim refused to stop his vehicle, and after a lengthy pursuit that began in Bossier City and ended in Harrison County, TX, Clim turned the gun on himself.



He was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is reported to be in critical condition.



The Bossier City Police Dept. would like to thank the Shreveport Police Dept., Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Dept., and law enforcement in Harrison County for their assistance.