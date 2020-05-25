BCPD investigating fatal afternoon shooting

From The Bossier City Police Department:



At 2:25 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, Bossier City Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Rickerson Street. Police located an unconscious male subject in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital by the Bossier City Fire Department but was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are speaking with those they suspect were involved in the incident. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses and next of kin is notified.

BPT will post updates to this developing story when further information is made available.