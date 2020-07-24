UPDATED: BCPD investigating Friday afternoon shooting

CASE UPDATE (Friday July 24, 2020 at 11:30 p.m.) – Bossier City Police Department detectives have arrested 23-year-old Colton Mathews of Bossier City. Mathews is charged with second degree murder in the shooting of 65-year-old Joe Williams, Jr. of Bossier City. Mathews was booked into the Bossier City jail. Bond is set at $500,000.



UPDATED (Friday July 24, 2020 at 6:56 p.m.):

From the Bossier City Police Department:

Homicide Investigation Underway in 4600 Block of East Texas Street

Bossier City, LA – Around 3:20 pm on July 24, 2020, a Louisiana State Police Trooper was flagged down near the corner of East Texas Street and Swan Lake Road in reference to a shooting. Bossier City Police also responded and are conducting the investigation.

Law enforcement officers located a man who suffered an apparent gunshot wound in the parking of the business located in the 4600 block of East Texas Street. The Bossier City Fire Department responded and later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

During the initial investigation, officers and detectives found evidence that two men, one of which was the shooting victim, were involved in an argument that escalated to violence. At some point during the encounter, one man produced a gun and shot the other man. Bossier City police have detained the shooter and are also speaking with others who were at the scene to determine the circumstances of the altercation and subsequent violence.

Original post (Friday July 24, 2020 at 4:45p.m.):

Bossier Press-Tribune Staff Reports

Bossier City, LA – The Bossier City Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at Cash-In-A Flash Pawn Shop. The business is located at the corner of E. Texas Street and Swan Lake Road. According to reports coming in to our BPT newsroom, the shooting involves a fatality.



Further details are unavailable at this time.



This is a developing story. BPT will post additional details once further information is made available.

