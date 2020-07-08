BCPD investigating Scott Street homicide

From the Bossier City Police Department:



At 5:58 pm Bossier City Police received a report of a shooting at 1900 Scott Street. Responding officers located a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Despite Bossier City firefighters’ efforts, the man was pronounced dead. Next of kin has not yet been notified. Police detained one person at the scene.

Detectives are now continuing the investigation.



This is a developing story. BPT will post updates as further information is made available.