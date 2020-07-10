BCPD Juvenile Division detectives looking for 16-year-old girl who left home

From the Bossier City Police Department:



Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who left her home on Sullivan Street in Bossier City.



Sixteen-year-old Shiress Brown is suspected to be in the Shreveport area.



She is described as being five feet, nine inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Shiress also goes by the nickname, Shi. She has black hair and brown eyes. However, detectives have received information that Shiress’ hair may now be dyed red. She has piercings in both ears and her nose.



Anyone who may have information on Shiress’ whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.



