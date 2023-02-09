BCPD looking for teens who ran away from youth shelter

The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teenagers who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter located at 4815 Shed Road in Bossier City.

15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White is a black female, 5’1″, weighs 140 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

16-year-old Terra Black is a black female, 5’3″, weighs 120 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

There is no current clothing description available for either individual, but both teens have ties to the Shreveport area.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto

www.p3tips.com

to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!

Tayeleeyonna White