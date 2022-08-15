BCPD Needs the Public’s Help with Identifying a Thief



The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject pictured here.



On August 10, 2022, detectives say this individual was captured on surveillance video stealing $135.00 in merchandise from Target. The individual is described as a black female wearing glasses with a light-colored wig, and a light-colored dress.



If you have any information regarding this crime are asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.

Anyone who wants to submit a tip and remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.



For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!



