BCPD now accepting applications for reserve police officer academy

The Bossier City Police Department is now accepting applications for its next reserve police officer academy. The deadline to submit applications is June 26, 2020. Reserve Police Officers are members of the community who are trained under state requirements as certified law enforcement officers and supplement the full-time Bossier City Police Officers in a variety of duties. Bossier City Reserve Police Officers serve on a volunteer basis and possess the same law enforcement authority as full-time officers while they are on-duty.

Members of the BCPD Reserve Police Unit represent a wide facet of the community and include U.S. Air Force personnel, firefighters, business owners, and professionals. The unit performs a variety of services including patrol, security and traffic control at special events, and assisting the patrol division during emergency situations that require additional law enforcement personnel. Reserve police officers also take part in other activities including sobriety/safety checkpoints, special operations, and public relations events.



The reserve police officer academy will begin in the next few months and take place at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Center, 5850 Shed Road. Training sessions are over a three-month period on a few weeknights each week and some Saturdays.



Application forms and information regarding qualifications are available for download by visiting: http://www.bossiercity.org/264/Reserve-Police-Unit. Forms may also be picked up at the front desk of the Bossier City Police Department, 620 Benton Road. For more information, call (318) 741-8664 or (318) 741-8602.