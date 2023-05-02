BCPD Officer shot and 2 killed in Tuesday morning incident

At approximately 10:30 a.m. the BCPD responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Valero station at 3820 Industrial Drive. Upon arrival at the scene the officers were fired upon and one was shot multiple times and transported to Ochsner L.S.U. Shreveport E/R in critical condition. We are glad to report that the officer is now listed in stable condition. In addition to shooting the police officer, the suspect shot three others two of which were pronounced dead at the scene. The third remains in critical condition at the time of this release. The suspect was arrested and is now in custody.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and the Bossier City Council offer their concerns and sympathies and ask for prayers for all involved in this tragic incident. This is still an active investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.