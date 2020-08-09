BCPD officers involved in shooting

From the Bossier City Police Department:



At 7:59 p.m. on August 8, 2020, Bossier City Police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Plaza Circle that resulted in an officer involved shooting.



Per agency procedure regarding officer involved shootings, the Bossier City Police Department has requested that the Louisiana State Police conduct the investigation.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave according to Bossier City Police Department policy until the completion of that investigation.

​