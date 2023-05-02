BCPD on the scene of officer involved shooting

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At around 10:30 a.m., BCPD officers responded to a shots fired call at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off I-20 near E. Texas Street.

When officers arrived on scene, a subject emerged from that store and an exchange of gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect. It has been confirmed that a BCPD officer was shot and taken to an area hospital.

Louisiana State Police spokeswoman Trooper LeAnn Hodges said “The officer is described as having moderate injuries and is in stable condition.”

“One person is in custody,” she added.

Trooper Hodges also said that the Louisiana State police are only investigating the officer-involved shooting, not the reported robbery that initially brought officers to the scene.

Bossier City PIO Louis Johnson stated that at this time, he could not immediately confirm how many other people were injured.

“As of now, we don’t have any full information that relates to the degree of the injuries,” said Johnson.

“On behalf of the Mayor and City of Bossier, we want to express our concerns for anybody that was injured,” he added.

As this is an ongoing investigation, information will be released as soon as it’s confirmed.

Original Post:

According to information coming into the Bossier Press-Tribune newsroom, the Bossier City Police Department is currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Valero on Industrial Drive in Bossier City.

According to reports, officers were responding to a shots fired call at the Valero. When officers arrived, shots were reportedly fired toward the officers. One officer was reportedly injured during the crossfire.

BPT has a reporter on the scene and will post updates as more information is made available.