BCPD responding to a developing situation in Bossier City

UPDATE:

Bossier Press-Tribune Managing Editor Stacey Tinsley remains on the scene where she spoke to B.C.P.D. officer B.J. Sanford a short time ago in regard to this developing situation. In regard to this situation, Officer Sanford said, “The Bossier City Police Department received a request earlier today to assist the Shreveport Police Department in serving a warrant on a suspect with multiple warrants. The suspect was believed to be inside of a home at 4228 Elaine St. in Bossier City. It is important to maintain officer safety and to make sure that no one is inside. We were acting on a tip that someone was inside of the home. We set up a perimeter. Then, S.W.A.T. took over. Upon entering the home, officers discovered that suspect was not in the residence. We have an excellent SOS team.” BCPD is continuing to search for the suspect who is is still believed to be in the neighborhood.

Original Post: Reports are coming in to the Bossier Press-Tribune newsroom concerning a heavy police presence in the 4200 block of Elaine Street in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department is on the scene (with the S.W.A.T. team). A person is believed to be barricaded inside of a home in the area. This is a developing situation. The Bossier Press-Tribune is on the scene and updates will be posted as soon as further information becomes available.

The Bossier City Police Department is on the scene of a developing situation in the 4200 block of Elaine Street in Bossier City (with the S.W.A.T. team). Photo: Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune