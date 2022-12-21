BCPD responds to Tuesday night shooting

At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting.



Officers arrived to find a female suffering from a gunshot wound.



She was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.



Detectives with BCPD are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.