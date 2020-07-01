BCPD says “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this July 4th

In an effort to keep the roads safe during Independence Day celebrations, the Bossier City Police Department is partnering with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission in the nationwide safety campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” from July 2, 2020 through July 06, 2020.



As part of the campaign sponsored by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Bossier City Police Department will increase DWI enforcement through the DWI Task Force. The task force is made up of officers who patrol the city’s roadways with the sole purpose of targeting motorists who choose to drive while impaired.



The Bossier City Police Department wants everyone to be safe this Fourth of July and advises those who choose to celebrate with alcohol to designate a sober driver.



The BCPD’s participation in the traffic safety enforcement campaign is funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

