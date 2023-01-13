BCPD searching for attempted murder suspect

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder.

Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.

Reese is from Bossier City, but is known to have relatives in East Texas.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Reese, please contact Det. Jason Warren with the BCPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at (318) 741-8642 or call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 if you’d like to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.