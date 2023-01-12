BCPD searching for runaway teen

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home.

16-year-old Mariah Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.

Venious is currently 6-7 months pregnant and is known to frequent the Shreveport area. She is a black female, 5’8″ tall, 160 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

A clothing or hairstyle description was not available.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web. All tips will remain anonymous.