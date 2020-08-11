BCPD searching for teenager who ran away from home

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who ran away from her home on June 12, 2020. Sixteen-year-old Kylee Ferris left her home in Bossier City and got into a gray Dodge Challenger with at least one other subject.



Kylee was wearing a dark colored shirt and shorts. She is described as being five feet eight inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Kylee has long black hair.



Anyone who may have information that can help locate Kylee Ferris, is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

