The Bossier City Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Robert Hart, who was reported as a Missing Person. Robert Hart is a 49 year old black male and is believed to have a medical condition requiring medications.



Robert Hart is known to drive a brown 2013 Volkswagen Jetta station wagon with LA license plate #705EFI.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert Hart, please contact the Bossier City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (318)741-8649.







Robert Hart