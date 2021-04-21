BCPD seeks help in locating missing man

The Bossier City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 63-year-old Donald Welch of East Texas Street in Bossier City. Family members say they have been unable to contact him since early April and reported him missing to police on April 7, 2021.



Welch is described as being five feet nine inches tall weighing between 180 and 190 pounds. Family members and investigators are concerned for his well-being.



Anyone who has seen Welch or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bossier City Police at 318-741-8652.

Donald Welch