BCPD seeks information on whereabouts of missing teen

Nazareth Ramos-Urbina

From the Bossier City Police Department:



Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who left her home on Meadowview Drive overnight.



Sixteen-year-old Nazareth Ramos-Urbina was last seen Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020, around 9:00 p.m. She is described as being five feet, four inches to five feet, five inches tall and weighing approximately 120 to 125 pounds. She has shoulder length black hair and was last seen wearing a black dress.



Detectives have unconfirmed information that the teenager may be with an unidentified adult male.

Anyone who may have information on Nazareth’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

