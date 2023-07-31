Be Cool at the August Downtown Shreveport Artwalk, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 5-8 pm!

Yes, August is always hot in Lousiana and yes, the temperatures are going to be mighty toasty on Wednesday, August 2 from 5-8 pm, but we are going to make the August Downtown Shreveport Artwalk a #CoolDowntown event. We will have not one, but TWO air-conditioned shuttles running the route that will deposit you at the door of our air-conditioned Artwalk stops. There is no charge to riders for the shuttle service, which is provided by Centenary College of Shreveport, the Downtown Development Authority and iShuttle. YAY for air conditioning!

Here’s the Artwalk Scoop

Start at Central ARTstation, 801 Crockett Street and peruse the Chuck Gray Exhibit hanging in the lobby. Gray has done some remarkable works focusing on the number ‘6’. Come see for yourself! While there, say hello to Oscar Joseph, a 5’ wire creature made by artist James Marks Oscar Joseph is the perfect location for a selfie.

At the ARTstation Engine Room, enjoy Pop Up Artists:

-Neek Bullock

-Southern Blue Art Studio

-Michael Lee

-Taylor Griffin

-Marijo Brown

-Red River Relics/ Joan Nerrittig

-Annamarie Fausto Cowart

Wander next to 717 Crockett Street, the Andress Art and Entrepreneur Center. While there, meet artist Martin Welch, and see his southern life, nature, and marine-themed paintings.

Pop Up Artists at Andress include:

-Yolanda Barnes

– Dawn Ash/ Caricatures by Megan Templeton

– Studio 318 Images / John Kay

– Jess R. Rad

Other Things Happening at Andress:

– Clean Slate Botanicals

– See the works of the full-time Artists at Andress

– Enjoy the free History in 5 talk @ 7:25 pm

– Sketch or Watercolor the City with Architect Mischa Farrell at 7:40 pm

Pop up to 800 Louisiana Ave and The Korner Lounge. (21 and older only, please)

– The opening of the Tattou Voodou Exhibit

At 423 Crockett Street, Experience the City Center Lofts Art Market

Multiple artists will be in the air-conditioned retail spaces at 423 Crockett St.

WEST Space:

-Nicole Medley Ballard and Quen Ballard

-Paige Powell

– Moonlit Artisans

-Syreeta Johnson

-Randall Douglas Roberson Sr.

EAST Space:

-Tobby Smith

-Mila Paige Jewelry

-A’ La Carde Studio

– Kyndall Reyes

-Teri Taylor Walker & Cheralyn Marie

– Betsy Levels

Big Sun Studios, 619 Edwards Street

– The opening of the exhibit by artist Hilary Frazier

The Agora Borealis, 421 Lake Street

– The Paula Hallman Artist Reception

-Pop Up Artists include:

-Star Williams

– Debra Roberson & ML Dumars

Lake Street Gallery, 417 Lake Street

-Artist reception for Dreamscapes Revisited, the works of artist Anthony Reans.

Sanctuary Glass Studio, 421 Lake Street

– Watch molten glass being turned into things of beauty

– Shop at the glass market

Don’t let 8 pm be the end of your evening! The Noble Savage Shreveport, 417 Texas Street, invites you to ‘post-Artwalk’ for food, beverage, and live music. The Noble Savage will be your place for fun until 11 pm.

Artwalk is free and open to all ages. On street parking is free after 5 pm. See our map at downtownshreveport.com/artwalk for parking lots that will also be available for the artwalk.

More information at downtownshreveport.com/artwalk