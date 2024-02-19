Sunday, May 26, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Beads & Brushes: A DIY Mardi Gras Bead Art Event BenefitingHighland Jazz & Blues Festival Returns February 29th

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comment

The second annual Beads and Brushes event will be held Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm at Eleven Events Venue in Shreveport. This event is a do-it-yourself art project using beads caught at Mardi Gras parades. Guests can enjoy a fun night while upcycling beads to make a custom piece of art to take home.

“We are excited to host this event for a second year,” said Emerie Eck Holtzclaw, Executive Director of the Highland Area Partnership. “We had a great group last year that made the most beautiful art from beads they caught at our local parades. It is a great way to commemorate specialty beads or just make something fun! We can’t wait to see what everyone creates this year!”

Ticket holders will receive a brunch box from Up for Brunch that includes pancakes, fruit, meat, juice, and more that makes for a great breakfast for dinner combo. In addition, ticket holders can pick from a pre-painted or unpainted 9 x 12 canvas to create their art piece. Supplies and materials including paint, brushes, glue guns, and more will be on hand. There will be a cash bar on site. Proceeds from the evening benefit the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival.

Tickets are on sale through Sunday, February 25th for $55.00 each. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: http://tinyurl.com/54r8akj8. For questions, please contact Emerie Eck Holtzclaw at [email protected].

You may also like

Governor Landry Signs SB 276 Into Law—Protecting Women Across Louisiana

Boil Advisory Continues for Country Place

Bossier City Man Arrested for First Degree Rape and other Sexual Offenses

I-20 PROJECT UPDATE: Nighttime lane closures to begin in Caddo Parish for concrete...

Wonder Oasis Waterpark in Shreveport, Louisiana Postpones Opening Until June1, 2024, Due to...

LANE CLOSURE: US 80 (Texas Street Bridge) over the Red River

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

Governor Landry Signs SB 276 Into Law—Protecting Women Across Louisiana
Boil Advisory Continues for Country Place
Bossier City Man Arrested for First Degree Rape and other Sexual Offenses

Featured

College track and field: NSU women’s 4X400 relay team qualifies for NCAA Championships
Governor Landry Signs SB 276 Into Law—Protecting Women Across Louisiana
Boil Advisory Continues for Country Place
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign