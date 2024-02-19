Beads & Brushes: A DIY Mardi Gras Bead Art Event BenefitingHighland Jazz & Blues Festival Returns February 29th

The second annual Beads and Brushes event will be held Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm at Eleven Events Venue in Shreveport. This event is a do-it-yourself art project using beads caught at Mardi Gras parades. Guests can enjoy a fun night while upcycling beads to make a custom piece of art to take home.

“We are excited to host this event for a second year,” said Emerie Eck Holtzclaw, Executive Director of the Highland Area Partnership. “We had a great group last year that made the most beautiful art from beads they caught at our local parades. It is a great way to commemorate specialty beads or just make something fun! We can’t wait to see what everyone creates this year!”

Ticket holders will receive a brunch box from Up for Brunch that includes pancakes, fruit, meat, juice, and more that makes for a great breakfast for dinner combo. In addition, ticket holders can pick from a pre-painted or unpainted 9 x 12 canvas to create their art piece. Supplies and materials including paint, brushes, glue guns, and more will be on hand. There will be a cash bar on site. Proceeds from the evening benefit the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival.

Tickets are on sale through Sunday, February 25th for $55.00 each. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: http://tinyurl.com/54r8akj8. For questions, please contact Emerie Eck Holtzclaw at [email protected].