BELIEVE! Lights the Night begins Nov. 25 at Shreveport Aquarium

Celebrating its third year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated place in town.
- Receive a magic motion-activated Christmas wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more as they venture through the aquarium to see all of the animals.
- Meet and get photos with an enchanted cast of costumed characters including Mrs. Claus and all of Santa’s jolly elves
- NEW! Meet Glacielle, the beautiful Snow Mermaid visiting from the Arctic Ocean.
- Sit with the big guy himself, Santa for a special photo op
- Tour the beautiful community-decorated Christmas Trees and vote for the best decorated tree
- Enjoy Mrs. Claus’ delicious cookies & hot cocoa
- Make a holiday craft with Picasso the elf
- Keep your magic wand as a special gift