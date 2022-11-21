Home News-Free BELIEVE! Lights the Night begins Nov. 25 at Shreveport Aquarium

BELIEVE! Lights the Night begins Nov. 25 at Shreveport Aquarium

By
BPT Staff
-
6
0

Celebrating its third year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated place in town.​​

  • Receive a magic motion-activated Christmas wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more as they venture through the aquarium to see all of the animals.
  • Meet and get photos with an enchanted cast of costumed characters including Mrs. Claus and all of Santa’s jolly elves
  • NEW! Meet Glacielle, the beautiful Snow Mermaid visiting from the Arctic Ocean.
  • Sit with the big guy himself, Santa for a special photo op
  • Tour the beautiful community-decorated Christmas Trees and vote for the best decorated tree
  • Enjoy Mrs. Claus’ delicious cookies & hot cocoa
  • Make a holiday craft with Picasso the elf
  • Keep your magic wand as a special gift
