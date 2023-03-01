Bellaire Baptist Church celebrates milestone anniversary

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Tuesday February 28, 2023, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Bellaire Baptist Church joining the Bossier Chamber of Commerce as a chamber member. The celebration event was held at the Bellaire Baptist Church South Campus in South Bossier City.

As previously reported by the Bossier Press Tribune, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 19, 2022, to celebrate Bossier Parish’s first Pickleball courts at the Bellaire Complex.

The Pickleball courts are located at the Bellaire Complex (Bellaire Baptist Church – South Campus) located at 4330 Panther Drive in Bossier City (across from Elm Grove Middle School).