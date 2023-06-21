Bellaire Elementary to Reopen Thursday

We have good news to report! The power has been restored at Bellaire Elementary and the Summer Gap learning program will resume Thursday, June 22 at its normal time. That means as of tomorrow, all 16 of Bossier’s summer sites will be fully operational.

On another note, can you please help us convey to our public that summer school is in session until the end of the month? If lights are flashing in a school zone, it is because that is a summer school site. Our transportation department is noticing a number of motorists speeding through activated school zones.