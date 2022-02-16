Beloved supervisor retires from Bossier Parish Schools

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Supervisor of Planning and Construction for Bossier Schools, Keith Norwood, has retired after serving many years with Bossier Parish Schools.

On Tuesday, February 15, Bossier Parish Schools current and former personnel gathered in the library at the Bossier Instructional Center for a retirement party held in Norwood’s honor. Those in attendance not only say goodbye, but also shared many of the fond and happy memories they experienced while working with Norwood during his time at Bossier Parish Schools.

Before Norwood went to school to pursue a degree in engineering, he was slinging a hammer as a carpenter’s helper. His dad was a journeyman carpenter and Norwood’s first job in high school was helping his dad tear out floors at the Swan Lake Road Apartments following the 1978 tornado.

Fast forward to 1986 when Norwood received his engineering degree from LSU-Baton Rouge and then got his professional footing as a staff engineer-in-training at Aillet, Fenner, Jolly & McClelland.

Five years later, he went to work for the state as a licensed civil engineer, then as a project engineer in the City of Shreveport Public Works Department.

In 1994, he made the transition into education when he went to work for Caddo Schools as the Director of School Plant and Maintenance.

Six years later, Bossier Schools was lucky enough to land Norwood as it’s Maintenance Department Supervisor.

Norwood’s job title would then morph into him becoming Director of Maintenance and Purchasing, Supervisor of Purchasing and finally, Supervisor of Planning and Construction. .

During Norwood’s career with Bossier Schools, he has served under five superintendents. And, he has been instrumental in the construction of several new schools (and even more classroom wing additions and renovations) overseeing construction work in excess of more than $300 million dollars in construction costs.