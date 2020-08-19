Ben D. Johnson Educational Center & LSU AG Center to offer free garden workshop

Natchitoches, Louisiana – Ben D. Johnson Educational Center (BDJ Center) is partnering with the LSU AgCenter to offer a free community workshop on September 1st from 4:30PM to 6:00PM at the Legacy Café, located at 400 MLK Drive in Natchitoches.



Randall Mallette, Assistant Extension Agent, will offer an educational presentation on planting a fall garden in northwest Louisiana. He will discuss site selection, soil preparation, and will talk about a variety of fall crops. In addition to a presentation by Mr. Mallette, the BDJ Center will offer a tour of their garden. The workshop will be limited to 15 people and masks will be required to ensure safety.



The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Natchitoches, Louisiana with a mission to build community in Natchitoches and give access to social and economic success for all of its residents. The BDJ Center offers the Legacy Youth Workforce Development Program, the Ben D. Johnson Garden, and the Legacy Café.



