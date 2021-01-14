Haughton Fire Department personnel installed new park benches at Joe Delaney Memorial Park in December. A total of 10 benches were installed — four benches are located in the playground area, four are located along the Veterans Therapy Garden Walking Trail, and two are located adjacent to the splash pad.



“Haughton is more than a job for us. This is our home, our community and we take pride in that fact,” said Jimmy Holland, Haughton fire chief and Town of Haughton Parks and Recreation Committee member. “It makes me so proud when our firefighters are willing to step out of their everyday role and be a part of something bigger. We have a great group of individuals and we are very lucky to have them.”



Funding for the benches came from the Louisiana Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Grant that the town applied for back in 2016.



Holland said the installment of the benches concludes the projects that were associated with the LWCF Grant money.

“This grant was used for the splash pad, walking trail, pavilions, and smaller items such as the benches,” said Holland.



Future projects at Joe Delaney Memorial Park have already been discussed by Holland and other Haughton Parks and Recreation Committee members.



“A couple of projects that have been discussed for the future are asphalting the parking lot and basketball/tennis courts. These are wish list items that we would love to get started in the future,” Holland added.