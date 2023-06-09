Benson A. Grigsby, MD, Joins WK Family Medicine Ruston

Benson A. Grigsby, MD, has joined WK Family Medicine Ruston, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. Dr. Grigsby practices family medicine , with special interest in burn and skin conditions.



A graduate of Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Dr. Grigsby completed an internship and residency at Columbus Regional Hospital. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.



Throughout his medical career, he has tried to emulate the family practitioner who cared for him and his family growing up. “There was probably nothing he couldn’t do and didn’t do for us. (He) was what really inspired me to go into family medicine,” Dr. Grigsby says.



WK Family Medicine Ruston, located at 2916 N. Trenton St., accepts new patients and most insurance plans.