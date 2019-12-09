Benton Christmas on the Square 2019

The 20th Benton Christmas on the Square was held Dec. 7 at the Heritage Village Square on Sibley Street in Benton.

The annual festival is a one-day outdoor event free to the public, offering a wide variety of entertainment and activities for all ages: 5K walk/run, rides, bounce houses, crafts for the kids, parish-wide art contest, and live entertainment on two stages. There were 85-plus vendor spaces filled with handmade items and food choices.

Below are photos from the centerpiece, the parade, where U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson served as Grand Marshal (photos by Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune):