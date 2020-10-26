Benton Elementary 3rd Grader crowned Royal International Miss Louisiana Sweetheart 2021

Araceli Freeman of Benton was crowned Royal International Miss Louisiana Sweetheart 2021 on October 24 at the annual state pageant held in New Orleans Louisiana.

Araceli will receive a generous prize package and the opportunity to represent the Bayou State at the National Pageant to compete for a $5,000 scholarship July 2021 in Orlando, FL. She will have the opportunity to travel the state promoting the pageant’s national platform, Champions for Children and her personal platform, a bullying prevention campaign, B.R.A.V.E.: Building Respect and Values for Everyone. She will also be making appearances and volunteering in community service activities.

Araceli is a Third Grader at Benton Elementary, a student of Mrs. Stephanie Miguez. She loves being a Benton Tiger and is excited to be a cheerleader someday. She enjoys taking tumble classes under instruction of Linda Clements at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, LA.

She is the daughter of Matt and Inez Freeman of Benton. She has two brothers, Gabriel who attends Louisiana Tech, and Trystan, who is a 7th grader at Benton Middle School.

The Louisiana Pageant is an official state pageant of the Royal International Miss Pageants. Empowering young women while giving them the opportunity to grow and develop a positive self-image is the focus of the Royal International Miss Scholarship Program. By providing opportunities for young women and girls to cultivate their talents and public speaking abilities, we help facilitate poise and self-confidence. Working to offer opportunities that build life long memories and providing experiences which build life-long friendships is part of our mission. Through the promotion of good sportsmanship, we hope to be a guiding force in the development of strong delegates who realize the true beauty, which lies within each of them.

For more information about the Louisiana state pageant, contact Jeff LeForce, State Director at jeff@royalinternationalmiss.com and visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Royal-International-Miss-Louisiana-910446955738320/, or the International website at https://www.royalinternationalmiss.com/