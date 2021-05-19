Benton High Names New Baseball Coach

Benton High School is pleased to announce Coach Dane Peavy is becoming a Tiger and will be sporting purple and gold on the diamond as the new head baseball coach. Peavy is currently the head baseball coach at DeRidder High School, north of Lake Charles, LA.

“He will be a huge asset as he focuses on maintaining our thriving baseball program,” Benton High Principal Teri Howe said. “We look forward to great accomplishments for Coach Peavy and the Benton Tiger baseball team.”

A Texarkana native, Coach Peavy has achieved many accolades in his coaching career, most notably winning the American Legion World Series in 2016 and being inducted into the Arkansas American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in Little Rock in 2019.

“It is such an honor to be the next Benton Head Baseball Coach,” Peavy said. “We always tell our players to go and achieve our dreams and to aspire to be the best. Today, I have achieved my dreams. I give huge thanks to my wife, Brittany, for being my number one supporter; my mom and dad, who instilled hard work and a willingness to achieve anything I wanted. Thank you to Teri Howe and the administration for taking a chance on a kid with a dream. I can’t wait to meet the team and hit the ground running. Benton has a strong history of high expectations and I look to achieve even more success in the future. Let’s get to work! Geaux Tigers!”

Coach Peavy is stepping up to the plate as Benton High head baseball coach after J.D. Stephens decided to step down from the position to spend more time with his family.