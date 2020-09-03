Benton high-schooler awarded Louisiana Sheriff’s Association scholarship

From The Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Benton, LA – Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented the academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year to a Benton High School graduate in a ceremony in the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.



Cameron Thomas, 18, son of Jeff Thomas and BSO Deputy Latricia Thomas-Savage of Benton, was awarded the $500 scholarship for all of Bossier Parish. Thomas played tenor saxophone and was active in many aspects of the band program at Benton High, including the Jazz and Concert Band. He plans to attend Louisiana Tech University and major in Cyber Engineering.



The Sheriffs’ Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate member of the Program.



Additionally, Sheriff Whittington presented Thomas with an additional $500 scholarship that is provided by private donations for children of Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff members.

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office











