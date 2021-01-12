Benton, La Native wins Miss Mississippi Collegiate

Jillian Rhae Maxwell, a student at Ole Miss, was crowned Miss Mississippi Collegiate America 2021 at the annual state pageant held December 6, 2020 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Maxwell will have the opportunity to travel the state promoting the pageant’s national platform, B.R.A.V.E.: Building Respect and Values for Everyone, a bullying prevention campaign. She will also be making public appearances and volunteering in community service activities.

A freshman at The University of Mississippi, Maxwell is studying Broadcast Journalism. She also plans to obtain a Masters in Marketing. Maxwell loves being an Ole Miss Rebel and has her sights set on being an entrepreneur and talk show host. She enjoys being involved in her sorority Alpha Phi, where she is on the executive council as the VP of Marketing. She is also looking forward to her position as an MPower Leader at MPower Extended Orientation this summer.

Maxwell is the daughter of Jennifer Maxwell-LeBleu and Jason LeBleu of Benton, Louisiana. She has two older siblings, Sarah and Drew, four dogs and six ducks.

The Mississippi Pageant is an official state pageant of the Miss High School America Program. The Miss Collegiate America Pageant will take place in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 19-26, 2021. Phases of competition are: Interview (40%), Evening Gown (40%), and Fashion Runway (20%). This competition exists for the purpose of providing personal and professional opportunities for girls currently enrolled in a university, trade school, beauty school, or a continuing education program. The goal of the competition is to provide outstanding collegiate girls the opportunity to compete in a pageant system that has the highest of moral values. Miss Collegiate America 2021 will be awarded a new JL Jeep Wrangler Sport, courtesy of Steve Landers Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram of Little Rock, Arkansas and $100,000 in scholarship, trips, wardrobe, travel, service, and additional prizes.