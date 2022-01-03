Benton Man Arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Benton man and charged him with attempted murder

of his domestic partner.



Detectives arrested Jose Rafael Gomez, 61, of the 100 block of Black Road, after being notified by a staff member of Willis Knighton Bossier Emergency Room of a victim with a knife wound to the neck.



Hospital nurses told detectives that the victim arrived at the emergency room with a knife wound to her neck that she received at the family home. They also said that Gomez punched her in the face. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on the residence where they found evidence of a struggle.



Gomez was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery and one count of Second Degree Murder-Attempted. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $160,000 bond.