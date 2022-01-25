Benton Man Arrested for Inappropriately Touching Juveniles

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Benton man for inappropriately touching

two juveniles.



David Lawrence Smith, 42, of the 200 block of East Pointe Drive, in Benton, was arrested on Jan 21. on

a warrant that established, he not only inappropriately touched two juveniles, but one of the juveniles stated he

tried to initiate a sexual relationship.



Smith was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. He was charged with two counts of

Forcible Molestation of a Juvenile with a bond set at $300,000.



Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office encourage anyone with information regarding crimes

against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.