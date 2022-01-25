Home News-Free Benton Man Arrested for Inappropriately Touching Juveniles

Benton Man Arrested for Inappropriately Touching Juveniles

By
BPT Staff
-
25
0
David Lawrence Smith

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Benton man for inappropriately touching
two juveniles.

David Lawrence Smith, 42, of the 200 block of East Pointe Drive, in Benton, was arrested on Jan 21. on
a warrant that established, he not only inappropriately touched two juveniles, but one of the juveniles stated he
tried to initiate a sexual relationship.

Smith was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. He was charged with two counts of
Forcible Molestation of a Juvenile with a bond set at $300,000.

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office encourage anyone with information regarding crimes
against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Previous articleHaughton Man Arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
Next articleNFL: Sean Payton steps down
BPT Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR