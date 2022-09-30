Benton Man Arrested for Rape of a Juvenile

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a Benton man for the rape and

molestation of a juvenile.



Tremarcus Bell, 25, was arrested on September 27th for the rape and molestation of a

juvenile under the age of thirteen.



Detectives initiated an investigation into Bell after the victim’s father reported the rape.

According to the victim’s father, Bell began the sexual abuse while caring for the victim

approximately three years ago when the victim was twelve years old.



Detectives obtained and executed an arrest warrant for Bell and charged him with five

counts of First-degree rape under the age of thirteen and one count of Molestation of a

Juvenile.



T. Bell is currently housed at the Bossier Max on a $550,000 bond.