Benton man arrested for sexual relations with a juvenile

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Benton man has been arrested for having sexual relations with a juvenile.



Seth D. Perot, 28, of the 200 block of Vance Road, was charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile by detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.



Bossier Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies and detectives investigated the case and determined that Perot initiated and enacted a sexual act in early August with the juvenile.



Perot was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Aug. 12 for booking; Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation.

Photo Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office

