Benton Man Arrested for the Rape of a Juvenile

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a Benton man for the rape and molestation of a juvenile.



Tremarcus Bell, 25, was arrested on September 27th for the rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of thirteen.



Detectives initiated an investigation into Bell after receiving information about the rape. That investigation also revealed that Bell began to sexually abuse the victim approximately three years ago when the victim was twelve years old.



Detectives obtained and executed an arrest warrant for Bell and charged him with five counts of First-Degree Rape of a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen and one count of Molestation of a Juvenile.



Bell is currently housed at the Bossier Max on a $550,000 bond.