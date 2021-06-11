Benton Man Arrested on Several Charges related to Sex Crimes With Juveniles

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives added more charges to a Benton man currently arrested on a number of charges related to sex crimes with juveniles.



As a result of this investigation, Robert Bridges, 37, of the 100 block of Crouch Road, in Benton, was first arrested on May 28, 2021, for the First-Degree Rape of a victim under the age of 13.



After his initial booking into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, detectives continued to work on this case, and on June 10 additional charges were added to Bridges.



Currently, there are a total of five victims in this case, with the possibility of more victims, and more charges to be levied against Bridges.

Detectives continue to work on this case. Bridges is currently booked in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division Office at (318) 965-3418.