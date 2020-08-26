Benton man sentenced to 12 plus years in federal prison



Shreveport, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Willie Player, 40, of Benton, Louisiana, was sentenced today on a charge of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Player to spend 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.



While conducting a narcotics investigation in 2018, law enforcement agents set up surveillance of Willie Player and others who were known to be distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area. Phone conversations between Player and other co-conspirators were intercepted and they were found to be arranging transactions to sell methamphetamine in various quantities. Between April and June 2018, law enforcement agents observed Player travelling from the Western District of Louisiana to Waskom, Texas to purchase various amounts of methamphetamine.



On June 13, 2018, after purchasing methamphetamine in Waskom, Texas, Player was travelling back to the Shreveport area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Player was driving near West 70th and Pines Road but rather than stopping, Player continued travelling at a high rate of speed. Player ran a red light and his vehicle was grazed on the rear passenger side by a truck travelling through the intersection. Player then lost control of the vehicle and struck utility poles before crashing into a fence surrounding an apartment complex. Law enforcement officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle with Player and he was arrested. Player pleaded guilty to the charge on November 14, 2019.



The DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.