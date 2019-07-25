Benton man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for methamphetamine, firearms charges

SHREVEPORT – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced today that Eric Charles Means, 33, of Benton, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 322 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Means pleaded guilty on February 19, 2019.

Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration encountered Means on January 24, 2018 in a vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel on Industrial Drive in Bossier City, Louisiana. Inside the vehicle were plastic baggies containing 12.6 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms in a duffel bag on the front passenger seat. Means admitted to distributing methamphetamine and that he possessed the firearms while distributing the drugs. The two firearms confiscated from the duffel bag were a Smith & Wesson .357-caliber pistol and a Glock .45-caliber pistol, along with ammunition.

The DEA and ATF conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.