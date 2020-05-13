Benton mayor, wife purchase billboard to honor BHS seniors

BENTON — All Benton High School 2020 Senior class pictures are being displayed on a digital sign at the corner of Burt Boulevard and La. Hwy. 3.

As a way to show support and recognition for the Benton High School 2020 senior class accomplishments, Benton Mayor Shelly Horton and his wife sponsored the digital billboard ad for the entire month of May.

“We sat at home every night for weeks kicking around ideas on what we could possibly do for the seniors during this quarantine period. We wanted to give them credit and recognition for the accomplishments of them graduating high school. Graduating High school is a seniors first big milestone in life. And we feel that they are getting ripped off of all of the celebrations that usually surround someone’s senior year of high school. Hopefully, the students will feel a little bit of a recognition after seeing the billboard display,” said Horton.

Horton also said that he believes there are approximately 250 seniors graduating this year from Benton High School.

“The town of Benton is incredibly proud of the class of 2020 and all the best wishes to the class going forward,” said Horton.