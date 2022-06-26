Benton Middle Archery Team Brings Home the World Championship

Cue the music “We Are the Champions,” because the Benton Middle School archery team is bringing home the world

win.



The Tigers went into the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) Open/Championship in Louisville, Kentucky as

the 3D National Champions and left as the 2022 NASP 3D World Champions, outscoring 122 middle school teams.



Benton Middle archers Charli Long placed 4th in the world for the top 3D middle school female, shooting a 292, while

Savannah O’Donohue placed 3rd for the top bullseye middle school female, also shooting a 292.



That would not be the last of their wins. Long and O’Donohue then went into a scholarship shoot-off, where Long placed

1st and won a $5,000 scholarship. O’Donohue placed 5th and brought home a $1,000 scholarship.



“We are so proud of their accomplishments this season!” said BMS head archery coach Terrie Streetman, who was

assisted by volunteer coaches Autry Lowry and Scott O’Donohue.



So how did the middle school World Champions celebrate? How else than at a pizza party with their world championship

trophy in tow.