Benton Middle School archery team wins national championship

Benton Middle School hit the bullseye and claimed bragging rights as National Champions after traveling to Louisville, Ken. last weekend to participate in the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) 2019 U.S. Eastern National Tournament.



Several teams and individuals from Bossier Schools competed and also brought home national titles, rankings and awards in the various competitions. It was quite the feat and impressive showing for Bossier Schools, especially considering there were more than 15,000 archers competing from around the United States.



Here is a look at Bossier Parish team and individual rankings:



NASP Bullseye:



Benton Elementary — 8th out of 200 teams

Benton Middle — 1st out of 255 teams (National Champions)

Elm Grove Elementary — 191st out of 200 teams

Haughton Middle — 4th out of 255 teams

Haughton High — 171st out of 263 teams

Greenacres Middle — 216th out of 255 teams

Kingston Elementary — 6th out of 200 teams

Princeton Elementary — 26th out of 200 teams

Stockwell Place Elementary — 2nd out of 200 teams



Individual awards:



Cassidy Walters, Benton Middle, 3rd place out of 2,559 middle school girls

Savannah O’Donohue, Stockwell Place Elementary, 4th out of 1,940 elementary school girls



NASP 3D:



Benton Elementary — 7th out of 77 teams

Benton Middle — 2nd out of 123 teams

Elm Grove Elementary — 74th out of 77 teams

Haughton Middle — 5th out of 123 teams

Haughton High — 84th out of 133 teams

Kingston Elementary — 4th out of 77 teams

Princeton Elementary — 21st out of 77 teams

Stockwell Place Elementary — 3rd out of 77 teams

Brady Duncan from Benton High also participated in NASP Bullseye and NASP 3D

Individual awards:



Lawson Moock, Haughton Middle, 5th out of 1,062 middle school boys



Autry Lowry, who volunteers as a coach with both Benton Elementary and Benton Middle Schools, was honored with the NASP Superhero Award. (Courtesy photo)

Centershot Ministries also hosts a national tournament that coincides with the NASP National Tournament. Some teams and individual archers choose to participate in the Centershot tournament as a warm-up for NASP Nationals. Below is a summary of Bossier Parish archers’ achievements in Centershot Nationals.



Centershot Bullseye:



Benton Elementary — 2nd out of 19 teams

Benton Middle — 2nd out of 29 teams

Haughton Middle — 1st out of 29 teams (Centershot National Bullseye Champions)

Haughton High — 29th out of 38 teams

Kingston Elementary — 6th out of 19 teams



Individual awards:



Anna Young, Benton Elementary, 1st out of 205 elementary school girls

Cassidy Walters, Benton Middle, 3rd out of 300 middle school girls



Centershot 3D:



Benton Middle — 1st out of 21 teams (Centershot National 3D Champions)

Haughton Middle — 2nd out of 21 teams

Haughton High — 16th out of 23 teams



Individual awards:



Anna Young, Benton Elementary, 1st out of 96 elementary school girls

Cassidy Walters, Benton Middle, 5th out of 197 middle school girls

Lawson Moock, Haughton Middle, 4th out of 228 middle school boys



One person who was singled out during the awards ceremony was Autry Lowry, who volunteers as a coach with both Benton Elementary and Benton Middle Schools. Lowry was honored with the NASP Superhero Award, which recognizes an unpaid volunteer that makes an outstanding, positive impact on the NASP class or team.



“Coach Lowry exemplifies all of the qualities of a NASP Superhero and more,” said Shelly Malone, the 4-H archery coach at Benton Middle School. “He has been a mainstay in both the Benton Elementary and Benton Middle School programs and in our community as well. We are so blessed to have him involved with our teams!”



Bossier Schools congratulates Benton Middle School and all of the archery teams for a phenomenal showing at Nationals and wishes them luck at the World NASP Championships, which will be held July 25-27 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

