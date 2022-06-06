Benton Middle School captures National Archery in Schools Program national championship

By Trey Iles, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Savannah O’Donohue of Benton Middle School won the girls’ individual national championship and led her school to the national middle school title in the 2022 National Archery in Schools Program bullseye tournament in Louisville, Ky., earlier this month.

O’Donohue’s score of 295 was the highest among female competitors in all divisions, which included 5,352 archers.

Charli Long of Benton Middle School was the national runner-up to O’Donohue. She also had a score of 295, but had one fewer score of 10 (25) to O’Donohue’s 26. Benton Middle had a score of 3,407 to win the team title.

Benton Middle School is part of the Archery in Louisiana Schools program, administered by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.

ALAS takes part in NASP, which introduces students in grades 4 through 12 to international target-style archery. The program is designed to be taught as part of the school’s curriculum, such as in the school’s physical education program.

Many schools involved in ALAS also develop after-school programs and archery clubs.

Benton Intermediate School finished second in the elementary division in the national tournament with Stockwell Place Elementary ninth. Kylee Ducote finished sixth (284) and Finnley George of Benton Intermediate at 10th (281).

Benton Middle also captured the National 3D Challenge Event with a score of 1,708. Jewel Blakey of Calvary Baptist won the individual girls’ 3D championship with a score of 292. Blakey finished 10th in the bullseye division (291). Madison Hammersla of Benton Middle was third (291).

Benton Intermediate was second in the 3D elementary division (1,591) and Stockwell Place Elementary (1,550) was eighth. Nathan White of Stockwell Place was ninth in the boy’s 3D elementary division (273) and Juliana Londono of Benton Intermediate was ninth in the girl’s (269).

Jacob Robertson of Tioga High was ninth in the high school division (294).

Six Louisiana competitors were named to the NASP 2022 All-American Academic team, including Kylee Ducote of Stockwell Place Elementary, Finnley George of Benton Intermediate School, Savannah O’Donohue, Charli Long and Madison Hammersla of Benton Middle School, and Jewel Blakey of Calvary Baptist.

Four Louisiana archers won $500 scholarships, including Chloe Brown of Tioga Junior High, Cruise Morvan of Elm Grove Elementary, Landon Michiels of Tioga High and Zaiden Gruehl of J.I. Barron Elementary.

In the state bullseye tournament held in March in Shreveport, Tioga High won the high school division, Benton Middle the middle school division and Benton Intermediate the elementary school division.

Zoe Bayne of Haughton Middle was the top female competitor with a score of 291 and Luke Ward of Pineville High the top male archer (297).

In the state 3D tournament held in February in Alexandria, Benton High won the high school division, Benton Middle the middle school division and Benton Intermediate the elementary school division.

Bayne was the top female competitor with a score of 294 and Jacob Robertson of Tioga High the top male competitor (288).

Archery in Louisiana Schools awarded $20,500 in scholarships between the state Bullseye and 3D tournaments. For a complete list of scores for all tournaments go to https://nasptournaments.org/Default.aspx .

“Archery is a great way to get students involved in a lifelong sport, a school program, and in the outdoors,’’ said LDWF’s Chad Moore, who coordinates the ALAS program. “ALAS seeks to inspire confidence in students through the focus and discipline that archery requires. Statistically, students involved in an archery in the schools program work harder in the classroom and feel more connected to their school. These programs engage both boys and girls equally.’’

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries … Savannah O’Donohue of Benton Middle School won the NASP National Championship.

— Featured photo courtesy of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries