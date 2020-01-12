Benton Middle School classes cancelled Jan. 13 from storm damage

Classes for Benton Middle School students have been cancelled in the wake of storm damage at the school.

Benton Middle School sustained damage from a storm that moved through Bossier early Jan. 11. The roof of the north side of the building was ripped off in high winds, causing sprinkler systems to flood some classrooms.

Classes will be canceled for all Benton Middle School students Monday, Jan. 13. The day will be used as a faculty/staff work day before students head back to school Tuesday, Jan. 14.

“We at Bossier Schools are immensely grateful this weather incident did not occur during school hours when more than 1,100 students and employees were there. For that reason, we are so blessed,” said Sonja Bailes, public relations liaison for Bossier Parish Schools.

Bailes added that the school district couldn’t stress how grateful it is to the public for offering to help. She said a way to achieve that is by assisting teachers in replacing the personal classroom materials they lost, which she said amounts to many thousands of dollars spent over years of teaching.

“For those wanting to contribute, checks can be made payable to Benton Middle School and mailed to 6140 Hwy. 3, Benton, LA 71006. Checks can also be made to Benton Middle School and dropped off at First National Bank of Benton,” Bailes said.